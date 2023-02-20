Congratulations Officer Repp and K9 Hawk – The Suburban Times

Congratulations Officer Repp and K9 Hawk February 20, 2023 · Leave a Comment · Lakewood Police social media post. Join us in congratulating and welcoming Officer Repp and K9 Hawk. They have successfully completed 400 hours of certification training and are ready to work for the citizens of Lakewood! Join us in congratulating and welcoming Officer Repp and K9 Hawk. They have successfully completed 400 hours of certification training and are ready to work for the citizens of Lakewood! pic.twitter.com/YvCOUL19e7— Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) February 17, 2023
Leave a Reply