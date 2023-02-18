SPOTLIGHT: From the Bottom of our Hearts, We Thank Our Sponsors for Supporting the 25th New Year Celebration – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.
We are incredibly thankful to have over 30 sponsors and donors who have demonstrated their commitment and support of our 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration. These sponsors truly honor us by supporting our event, many of whom have done so over multiple years. We especially want to thank our top-tier sponsors: ARCORA, Puget Sound Energy, MultiCare, Columbia Bank, and Inatai Foundation (formerly Group Health Foundation). From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate your generosity and thank you for supporting APCC and the Asia Pacific community!
The 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration is a FREE, family-friendly cultural event held at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on February 25, 2023, 11:00 am- 6:00 pm, doors open at 10:30 am. See you there!
Many thanks to our sponsors:
- ARCORA
- Puget Sound Energy
- MultiCare
- Columbia Bank
- Inatai Foundation (formerly Group Health Foundation)
- Catholic Housing Services
- Tacoma Public Utilities
- City of Tacoma
- Alaska Airlines
- Tacoma Creates
- Amazon
- Coordinated Care
- Twin Star Credit Union
- Front and Centered
- WSECU
- Sound Transit
- Tacoma Urban League
- Molina Healthcare
- Asian Counseling Referral Service
- BECU
- Refugee Immigrants Services Northwest
- Pierce College
- Virginia Mason Franciscan Health
- Heritage Bank
- Utopia Washington
- Tacoma Community College
- America’s Credit Union
- Bates Technical College
- Clover Park Technical College
- Washington State Department of Commerce
- Wing Luke Museum
Leave a Reply