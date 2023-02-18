SPOTLIGHT: From the Bottom of our Hearts, We Thank Our Sponsors for Supporting the 25th New Year Celebration – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

We are incredibly thankful to have over 30 sponsors and donors who have demonstrated their commitment and support of our 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration. These sponsors truly honor us by supporting our event, many of whom have done so over multiple years. We especially want to thank our top-tier sponsors: ARCORA, Puget Sound Energy, MultiCare, Columbia Bank, and Inatai Foundation (formerly Group Health Foundation). From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate your generosity and thank you for supporting APCC and the Asia Pacific community!

The 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration is a FREE, family-friendly cultural event held at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on February 25, 2023, 11:00 am- 6:00 pm, doors open at 10:30 am. See you there!

Many thanks to our sponsors: