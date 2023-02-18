PLU’s Weathermon Jazz Festival to Feature Acclaimed Musician Aubrey Logan – The Suburban Times

Pacific Lutheran University announcement.

The Pacific Lutheran University Department of Music and the Dick and Helen Weathermon Joyful Noise Endowment for Jazz Studies will host the PLU Weathermon Jazz Festival on Tuesday, March 21. The public is invited to the festival’s evening concert showcase featuring Aubrey Logan, the PLU Jazz Ensemble and PLU Jazz faculty at 7:30 p.m. in the Karen Hille Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

“The festival is an exciting day for our community,” said PLU professor and Director of Jazz Studies Cassio Vianna. “More than 250 High School students will join us to share experiences, meet our students and faculty, and get inspired by Aubrey Logan’s outstanding musicianship. We’re thrilled to have her on our campus this year,”

An accomplished singer, trombonist and songwriter, Logan has recorded three solo albums and collaborated on many others, including as a featured artist for Postmodern Jukebox. Between recording commitments, Logan has shared the stage with Alabama Shakes, Meghan Trainor, Pharrell Williams, the Commodores and the Boston Pops. Logan has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and the Grammys and has recorded a duet with Gloria Estefan, her childhood hero.

Logan now brings her award-winning collaborative skills to the PLU Weathermon Jazz Festival, thanks to a generous endowment established by PLU alumnus, Richard Weathermon ’50.

Throughout the festival day, high school jazz bands from throughout the region will perform and receive instruction from renown jazz performers and educators. Over the noon hour, the PLU Jazz Ensemble will perform a short concert featuring Logan, who will give an artist talk sharing stories of her career, followed by a Q&A. The festival concludes with the evening public performance.

PLU encourages the public to attend this intimate event in person, as it will not be livestreamed as in past years.

2023 PLU Weathermon Jazz Festival

TUESDAY MARCH 21, 2023 at 7:30 P.M.

KAREN HILLE PHILLIPS CENTER, EASTVOLD AUDITORIUM

Tickets

$10 general admission

$8 senior citizens (55+), military, or alumni

Free for PLU -faculty/staff, all students with an ID and 18 years and younger

Tickets are also available through Eventbrite and, if still available, at the door.