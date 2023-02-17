UPS Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market returns March 18 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lynn Raisl.

Artwork by Chandler O’Leary.

The University of Puget Sound Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market is returning on March 18th from 10-5 with over 70 booths indoors and an outdoor Food Court curated by Tacoma Aroma Flavor. The $5 entry fee for ages 5 and up goes toward our goal to raise funds for student scholarships.

Our fabulous booths include antiques and repurposed items, vintage, jewelry – old and new, soaps, salves & candles, letterpress and prints, makers, deliciousness, and clothing, including a booth packed full of donated new and nearly new name brand artisan-made women’s blouses. There are treasures for everyone!