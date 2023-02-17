 UPS Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market returns March 18 – The Suburban Times

UPS Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market returns March 18

Submitted by Lynn Raisl.

Artwork by Chandler O’Leary.

The University of Puget Sound Women’s League Fieldhouse Flea Market is returning on March 18th from 10-5 with over 70 booths indoors and an outdoor Food Court curated by Tacoma Aroma Flavor. The $5 entry fee for ages 5 and up goes toward our goal to raise funds for student scholarships.  

Our fabulous booths include antiques and repurposed items, vintage, jewelry – old and new, soaps, salves & candles, letterpress and prints, makers, deliciousness, and clothing, including a booth packed full of donated new and nearly new name brand artisan-made women’s blouses. There are treasures for everyone! 

