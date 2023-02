Lakewood Multicultural Coalition Announcement.

The inaugural Dr. Claudia Thomas Community Service Award Gala will be on March 3, 2023 (6 pm) at the McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College (4500 Steilacoom Blvd, Lakewood).

King5’s Joyce Taylor will serve as Emcee with live music from Michael Powers and Josephine Howell.

Tickets are $75 per person, $1,000 per 8-person table. Click here to RSVP by Feb. 20.