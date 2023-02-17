Lakewood Playhouse, Lakewood Institute of Theatre moving to new rehearsal/storage space – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Playhouse and Lakewood Institute of Theatre (LIT) announcement.

The actual performance space is still at the Playhouse, along with all public events. The rehearsal and storage space enables the Playhouse and LIT to continue to create great theatre and theatrical education. All rehearsals, classes, and designing take place at our secondary location, as well as the storage of all inventory. Since the new space was originally the Bed, Bath, and Beyond, we are now calling it “The Beyond”. We must be out of our old space (aka “The Barn”) by the end of Friday, Feb. 24.

We have another weekend of moving and help is still needed.

All of set pieces and the majority of our props inventory have been moved, but costume inventory along with all flats/windows/doors/spare wood, etc. still need to be moved.

The next need for volunteers is Saturday 2/18, from 10am-8pm, and then Sunday 2/19, from 2pm-10pm.

Saturday, from 10am-12pm will involve moving doors/windows/flats. Starting at 12pm, we alternate between moving costumes & doors/windows/flats. This will involve some lifting and carrying.

Sunday, starting at 2pm, we will alternate between costume & whatever else needs moving.

Each slot is two hours. Even if you can only help for an hour in the times given, your presence will be greatly appreciated. please click on that time slot and let us know in the comments. Please RSVP by going to:

Saturday: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050845ACA729A5FA7-thegreat3

Sunday: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050845ACA729A5FA7-thegreat4

Feel free to click on as many time slots as you can if you are available!

At some point in the near future when we have had a chance to catch our breath, we will have an open house for anyone who wants to check it out and get the “penny tour”.