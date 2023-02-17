 5th Street fence removal frees up vehicle & bicycle parking – The Suburban Times

5th Street fence removal frees up vehicle & bicycle parking

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction fencing on the west side of the Puyallup parking lot, next to 5th Street, is being removed this week. This will free up about 18 parking spaces, and an additional entrance to the parking lot.

Also, the fence removal means new on-demand BikeLink bicycle lockers will be available starting next week. These secure, stainless steel lockers are available to any transit passenger using a BikeLink card, or the BikeLink app. Purchase a BikeLink card or download the BikeLink App on iOS and Android. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are accessible 24 hours a day. For more information, visit BikeLink FAQ’sor email support@bikelink.org

