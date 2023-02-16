Nominations open for Clover Park Technical College Alumni of Distinction – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Joyce Loveday, President, Clover Park School District.

We are so proud of our students who have graduated from Clover Park Technical College. This is our time to recognize those who have made a difference in their lives and in our community.

The 2023 CPTC Alumni of Distinction nominations are now open. Anyone may nominate someone who was awarded a diploma, certificate, or degree from Clover Park Technical College by filling out this form at this link.

We will be naming one 2023 Distinguished Alumni recognizing their particular achievement of noteworthy value, a series of such achievements, or a career of noteworthy accomplishments.

We will also be naming up to four (4) Alumni of Distinction, recognizing nominees for professional or personal achievements, community service through active involvement in civic and/or charitable organizations, or service on a CPTC advisory board, or as a student mentor or advocate.

Nominations are due April 15, and only complete nominations will be accepted.

I hope you will consider nominating graduates serving as advisory board members, student mentors, internship supervisors, or former students who have made an impact, large or small. We really want to ensure that we recognize our alumni and your support of that process is important.