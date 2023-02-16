Curran Orchard – Help Needed at Feb. 18 Pruning Party – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Volunteers are needed at the Curran Apple Orchard Park to help prune apple trees and drag branches to the dumpsters.

Pruning parties are scheduled on the following Saturdays from 10am to 1pm:

Feb 18

March 4

March 18

People can also come out at their convenience.

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners are available at the pruning parties to provide guidance.

People who are experienced are welcome to assist with designated trees on their own schedule.

Volunteer work also counts for community service hours!

For more info, please come to a pruning party or contact us at curranappleorchard@gmail.com