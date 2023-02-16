Councilmember Jani Hitchen hosts conversation featuring Lakewood Library – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System announcement.

Pierce County Library System Executive Director Gretchen Caserotti joins Councilmember Jani Hitchen for a community conversation discussing the future of the Lakewood Library buildings on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m., at Harrison Preparatory School, 9103 Lakewood Dr. SW.

The discussion will include an update on the Library’s Board of Trustees’ review and direction on the Lakewood Library Buildings Community Advisory Committee’s recommendations and interim Lakewood Library plans.

On Nov. 17, 2022, the Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee presented its recommendations for the downtown Lakewood Pierce County Library and the Tillicum Pierce County Library, which is in a neighborhood in Lakewood. The Board of Trustees continues to meet monthly as it works to determine next steps.

This event marks the second community conversation featuring the Lakewood Library. Councilmember Hitchen hosted the first community discussion in November 2022 at Clover Park Technical College.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions ahead of time by Feb. 20 to jani.hitchen@piercecountywa.gov.

For more information: https://www.piercecountylibrary.org/branches/west-county-branches/lakewood/lakewood-library/Default.htm.