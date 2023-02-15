Project update: Puyallup Station Parking and Access Improvements – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

We know many of you are eager to know when the new garage and surface parking will open. On February 7, our team activated the final traffic signal, which is an important milestone leading to the opening. There is now a required observation period before we can open the garage, and our goal is to open in March.

As we’ve described previously, improvements to nearby intersections must be completed before we are allowed to open the garage, and these were delayed due to supply-chain challenges and other issues. The intersection work involves adding and modifying traffic signals adjacent to the railroad corridor; this is intricate work that requires careful coordination with BNSF and is being overseen by the City of Puyallup.

Sound Transit was required to improve these intersections as part of traffic mitigation for the garage under the State Environmental Policy Act. When complete, the new signals will improve traffic flow as well as pedestrian safety in the area.

In the meantime, the Puyallup Fair Red Lot is a park and ride option for Sounder passengers – especially those taking later trains, when the station lots may be full. The Red Lot, located south of the station at 898 5th St SW, has 219 stalls, and has parking available. From the Red Lot, you can walk 15 minutes to the station or catch either Pierce Transit route 400 or ST Express Route 580, which meet most Sounder trains. (Board either bus at 5th St SW and 9th Ave SW.)