 Meridian and Stewart Closed for Railway Improvements Feb 16 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Meridian and Stewart Closed for Railway Improvements Feb 16

· Leave a Comment ·

City of Puyallup announcement.

The intersection of Meridian and W Stewart will be closed starting Thursday, February 16, 2023, evening at 8 pm for railway improvements. The intersection is expected to reopen Friday, February 17, 2023, in the morning around 6 am. City Public Works and BNSF are partnering to improve the railway crossing on Meridian. Contractors will be removing the concrete track surrounds and level the tracks with the road to improve overall ride quality. Work is expected to be completed by Friday morning, with the intersection reopening shortly after. Commuters will need to use alternative routes during this closure. Signed detour routes will be in place. For more information, please contact our Streets Division at 253-841-5505.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *