Daytime work planned on eastbound SR 512 ramp to southbound SR 167 in Puyallup Feb. 16 – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – From 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, travelers will notice a work zone on the eastbound State Route 512 ramp to southbound SR 167. While the ramp will remain open, crews will shift traffic around the work zone.

To keep workers safe, avoid distractions and slow down in the work zone.

The work

The work zone will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to replace guardrail.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app, the WSDOT statewide travel map, and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.