CPSD Staff Spotlight: Demetricia Hodges – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

To celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features CTE Programs Consultant Teacher Demetricia Hodges.

As a high school student, Demetricia was a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) and a work-based learning student who studied marketing. “I’m glad I chose a career path where I can work in education and work with students and teachers while using the research and technology skills I enjoyed as a marketing student,” she said.

This is Demetricia’s third year with CPSD. During her first year with the district, she worked as a science technology engineering and math (STEM) CTE teacher at Lochburn Middle School. “I enjoyed connecting with students, building relationships with them, engaging them and making learning fun,” she said. “One of the things I enjoy about my current position is that I’m still able to be in the classrooms and see my Lochburn students at Lochburn and Clover Park and Lakes high schools.”

Currently, in Demetricia’s role as the CTE programs consultant teacher, she supports all CTE teachers in many ways. “Whether it’s partnering with a CTE teacher to coteach or model a lesson, securing grants to provide funding or mentoring teachers who would like my insight, I’m there to support CTE teachers as they provide the best education possible in their classrooms” she said.

Demetricia is proud to support CTE teachers and knows she’s contributing to her community as the Career and College Readiness team works together to provide important resources to students. “CTE helps to make students’ goals a reality,” she said. “We expose them to different experiences and career paths, so I love positively impacting students’ lives by helping them become future change makers in their community,” she said.