Speed reductions on I-5 in Fife begin in mid-February – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

A lower speed limit and shifted lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 in Fife will help protect highway construction crews on the State Route 167 Completion project and people driving through the work zone.

As early as Wednesday, Feb. 15 the Washington State Department of Transportation will establish a temporary 50 mph speed limit between milepost 137.5 near 54th Avenue East and Porter Way at milepost 139.

The northbound speed reduction takes effect as early as Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The southbound speed reduction takes effect as early as Saturday, Feb. 25.

Travelers on I-5 will see new speed limit signs and work activity on the shoulders and medians of I-5.

The temporary speed limit is expected to last through summer 2023.

WSDOT will work with the Washington State Patrol to manage enforcement.

Lane shift

I-5 lanes will be shifted toward the right shoulder in combination with the temporary speed reduction. Weather-permitting, the northbound shift will occur first:

7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Lanes will begin to close on northbound I-5 south of 54th Avenue East to Porter Way for roadway restriping.

10 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 – The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed. Travelers will follow a signed detour route.

11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Four lanes of northbound I-5 south of 54th Avenue East to Porter Way are closed for roadway restriping.

1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – 15-minute rolling slowdown for roadway striping.

3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – The 54th Avenue East on-ramp reopens.

4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 – All lanes of I-5 reopen with the new 50 mph speed limit in effect.

Southbound lane closure hours to complete the shift will be announced the week of Feb. 21.

The lane shifts and speed reduction are necessary to create safe work zones in the median of I-5. Construction crews will work in the median to build new bridges on I-5 that will cross the project’s relocated Hylebos Creek, as part of the Hylebos Riparian Restoration Program. The restoration program will improve the flow of the creek and reduce flooding on I-5, supporting the larger the Puget Sound Gateway program.

Benefits of speed reductions

Speed reductions enhance driver awareness and the safety of both construction crews and travelers:

Reducing speeds in work zones have been shown to increase driver awareness by encouraging travelers to slow down, follow posted speed limit signs and remain alert while traveling through a work zone.

Construction crew members are spouses, parents, children, siblings and friends – and they all deserve to go home safe at the end of their shift.

Highway users traveling through the work zones can access real-time traffic information on the WSDOT app and WSDOT regional Twitter account.

Completing State Route 167

This construction work is part of WSDOT’s SR 167 Completion Project, which will build six new miles of tolled highway between Puyallup and the Port of Tacoma. The work on I-5 for Stage 1b of the SR 167 Completion Project will wrap up in 2026; the entire SR 167 Completion Project will finish in 2028.

Gateway Program overview

The Puget Sound Gateway Program combines the SR 509 Completion Project in King County and the SR 167 Completion Project in Pierce County to accomplish the critical missing links in Washington’s highway and freight network. These projects build important new connections to the state’s ports, improve the movement of freight and reduce congestion on local roads and highways. Both projects have multimodal benefits and together add 6.5 miles of new bike/pedestrian paths and 3.5 miles of new sidewalks.