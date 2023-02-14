Pierce County courts host YMCA Mock Trial Regional Tournament – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The YMCA Mock Trial Regional Tournament returns to the County-City Building this month for the first time in several years. Students from Oakland High School and Tacoma School of the Arts will compete in this year’s event. The tournament will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at 930 Tacoma Ave. S. in Tacoma.

The Pierce County Executive’s Office, Sheriff’s Department and Superior Court have worked together to support the event, which was organized by Pierce County District Court Judge Lizanne Padula.

The YMCA Mock Trial Competition provides an opportunity for high school students to participate in true-to-life courtroom drama. Students have worked for over four months to prepare for the tournament, in which they will compete on teams of “attorneys” and “witnesses” before actual judges and attorneys in County courtrooms. The program provides an opportunity for high school students to develop critical thinking and analytical skills, learn the art of oral advocacy, and gain a respect for the role of law and the judiciary. The program is hoping to expand to additional Pierce County high schools in the future.

The tournament is free to attend and open to the public. Parking is available for free in the lot off 11th Ave. between Tacoma Ave. and Yakima Ave.