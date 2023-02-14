Pierce County Agriculture Advisory Committee to Host Agritourism Panel Discussion – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Council announcement.

The Pierce County Council is teaming up with the Pierce County Agriculture Advisory Committee (PCAAC) to host an agritourism panel discussion and meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Allmendinger Center in Puyallup. Agritourism is a commercial enterprise linking agricultural production and processing with tourism to attract visitors to a farm, ranch, or other agricultural business for entertainment and education, while generating income for the farm, ranch, or business owner.

Panelists include:

Clint Bridges of the McMillin Farm

Belinda Swift & Venice Cunningham of Simple Goodness Sisters

Rich Cockrell of Cockrell Hard Cider

What: Pierce County Agriculture Advisory Committee: The Agritourism Meeting

When: Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: The D.F. Allmendinger Center at 2606 W Pioneer Ave. Puyallup, WA 98371

Click here for a printable flyer | Click here for a printable agenda

In addition to the panel discussion, the PCAAC will expand the public comment portion of their meeting to hear about the needs to successfully implement agritourism. This includes land use, zoning, permitting, County codes, promotions, advertising, liability, and much more.

Agritourism presents a unique opportunity to combine aspects of the tourism and agriculture industries to provide several financial, educational, and social benefits to tourists, producers, and communities.

The agritourism model gives producers an opportunity to generate additional income and a way to directly connect with consumers, while enhancing the tourism industry by increasing the number of visitors to an area. In addition, agritourism provides educational opportunities to the public, helps preserve agricultural lands, and allows communities to develop business enterprises.

The Pierce County Agriculture Advisory Committee

The PCAAC was created in 2017 by Pierce County Council Resolution No. R2017-106 to provide recommendations on issues that impact agriculture in Pierce County and serve as a forum for those interested in enhancing and promoting the long-term success of agriculture in the County.

The resolution identifies agriculture as an important segment of Pierce County’s economy, making it necessary to have a committee that helps keep the Pierce County Council well informed on issues of significance to the agricultural community.