Pierce County seeks input on opportunities, services for children aged birth to 25 – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County invites community members invested in the healthy growth and development of children to join the Birth to 25 (B25) Advisory Board at the second Build the Bridge event convening on Feb. 24 to discuss services and opportunities for youth and young adults.

During this event, participants will learn about funding opportunities, collaborate with others on identifying system improvements, and network with agencies, community providers and businesses providing services to youth in Pierce County. Participants must register online before 9 a.m. on Feb. 16.

“This convening is for community members, service providers and other stakeholders representing the B25 community who are interested in providing input on services, collaborating on opportunities to address children’s needs, or applying for funding in the future,” said Heather Moss, director of Human Services. “The input we gather from this event will ensure that future funding opportunities reflect the community’s feedback.”

The convening will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Environmental Services Building, located at 9850 64th St. W. in University Place. Guests unable to attend in person can leave comments on our online form.

The B25 board is a 20-member board tasked with proposing to the County Executive and County Council a long-range plan with policy, systems, and environmental change recommendations to ensure the successful development of infants, children, youth and young adults ages birth to 25. The board engages children, youth and young adults throughout the age spectrum of birth to 25 within families, their communities, schools, justice systems, health systems, nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations, and peer groups.

Learn more about the board and register for the convening at www.PierceCountyWa.gov/b25.