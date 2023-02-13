Applicants Sought for the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

The Tacoma City Council is looking to fill five member positions, one alternate, and one youth or young adult position on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs.

The Commission is comprised of 13 members and an alternate, including one youth or young adult under the age of 25. Terms are for three-years each, unless filling an unexpired term. Members shall demonstrate experience or expertise with immigrant issues, as well as a commitment to all immigrant and refugee communities.

The purpose of the Commission is to engage Tacoma’s immigrant and refugee communities and to work with community partners to identify and advance positive outcomes for members of this diverse population.

The City is committed to creating an equitable and anti-racist community and wants our committees, boards, and commissions to reflect our diverse community. For these vacancies, Black and Indigenous community members, people of color, LGBTQ individuals, individuals with disabilities, seniors, immigrants, and refugees are especially encouraged to apply.

Additional information on the Commission on Immigrant and Refugee Affairs is available here.

Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day Sunday, February 26, 2023.

To apply, please visit cityoftacoma.org/cbcapplication. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.