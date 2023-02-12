Tacoma Business Council’s 2023 Summit on Crime – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Join us March 2 (5:45-8:00 pm) at Court House Square (1102 A St #438, Tacoma) for an evening focused on crime in Tacoma. Hear solutions from our law enforcement community. Learn how you can make a difference.

Click here to register. Cost is $10.

The Tacoma Business Council’s 2023 Summit on Crime will take a hard look at the impact of crime and similar issues on our business community. The Summit will kick off with our Video, “Tacoma Business Speaks Out” which will be followed by brief presentations from leaders in Tacoma and Pierce County on the path forward.

At the conclusion of the evening, TBC will announce the results of the poll TBC is conducting on which issues Tacoma businesses are most concerned about and on how the revenue from the City’s recently imposed significant increase in license fees should be spent. Join us for an engaging evening.

B﻿usiness Owners: Please take our poll prior to the event here!

Questions or Sponsorship Opportunities, email: info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com