CPSD Promising Future: Yann Biakolo – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

Our Clover Park School District Promising Futures Friday featured student this week is Tyee Park Elementary School second grader Yann Biakolo.

Yann and his family moved from Cameroon to the United States in 2018. Whether he is Facetiming family back in Cameroon or making a new friend in class, Yann enjoys connecting with others. “Every day I look forward to getting to school on time, eating breakfast and getting to class to catch up with my friends,” he said. “At lunch, my friends and I also make sure we eat fast and have plenty of time to chitchat about our plans for recess.”

When it comes to academics, Yann is a math whiz and was proud to share that his classmates and teacher have deemed him to be the class mathematician. “Math is my favorite thing to do because I have been practicing it since I was very little,” he said. “Multiplication is my specialty, but sometimes my teacher gives me hard addition problems like 1,110 plus 1,028 and I still solve them really fast.”

When he isn’t practicing his multiplication tables, Yann loves to be active. He plays soccer and football and is now looking forward to basketball. “I’m waiting for football season to come back, of course, and I want to start playing basketball,” he said. “My New Year’s goal was to become a junior soccer star, so my favorite is definitely soccer.”

Yann has a baby brother on the way. He hopes to be a role model for his little brother and one day do something that makes him proud. So far, he is on the right track. “I’m always paying attention in class,” he said. “I listen to my teacher’s advice. I ignore distractions or bad behavior. When my friends are feeling down, I always cheer them up. And, most importantly I always try my best,” he said.