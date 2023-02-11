A Stellar Lineup for the 25th New Year Celebration – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center announcement.

So much talent all in one place! APCC is proud to announce more than 17 local Asian and Pacific Islander groups who will perform at the 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration. This is APCC’s largest event each year bringing together thousands of people from throughout the region to usher in the Lunar New Year. We are so happy to be back at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall for a bigger and brighter celebration. Our Samoan cultural groups have put together a spectacular performance as this year’s featured host nation, representing their country in a big way. You won’t want to miss it! We will have a Main Stage jam-packed with fantastic performances from the countries and cultures of: Samoa, Cambodia, Mongolia, Indonesia, Philippines, Hawaii, India, Guam, China, Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Okinawa, and Tahiti.

Here are the names of our fabulous performing groups:

Samoa – Samoan cultural groups

Cambodia – Khmer Language Arts and Culture Academy

Mongolia – Zje Mongolian Music Ensemble

Indonesia – Indonesian Cultural Association

Philippines – Filipino Community Alliance

Hawaii – Hula Halau’O Keala’akua Naniloa Mana’oakamai

India – Aradhya Dance Academy

Guam – Guma Imahe

China – Evergreen Chinese Academy, Tianyuan Tenison Northwest Wushu Academy, and Tina’s Dance Studio

Korea – Miyong Margolis Dance Collective

Taiwan – Seattle Folk Dance Club, and Portland Chinese Yoyo Team

Vietnam – Tuan An Tran Huu

Okinawa – Okinawa Kenjin Kai

Tahiti – Ke Liko A’e O Lei Lelua Kappau Okalaui

The 25th Annual Asia Pacific New Year Celebration is a FREE, family-friendly cultural event held at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on February 25, 2023. See you there!