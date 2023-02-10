Public Safety Community Meetings – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Are you interested in getting more information on crime in University Place? Want to ask your Public Safety team questions on how they can help make their neighborhoods safer?

Make plans to attend one—or several—of a new series of monthly Public Safety community meetings. These meetings will provide residents with the opportunity to meet U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo, learn about crime trends and ways to increase awareness and personal safety.

The meetings will be held twice daily at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. in U.P. City Council Chambers, 3609 Market Place West, on the 3rd floor. The first four are calendared for the following dates:

Feb. 22

March 22

April 13

May 24

Get involved and get the information you need, straight from your Public Safety team.

Questions? Email UPPublicSafety@cityofup.com.