Love Songs for Valentine’s Day – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Join us on Valentine’s Day! Love Songs across the Centuries & Continents Soprello (soprano Allison Pohl and cellist Alistair MacRae) in Concert.

Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Old Town Tacoma (2306 N 30th St). Free but Donations are very much appreciated to sustain this series.

Soprello’s Concert of Love Songs will include works by Purcell, Bach, Mozart, and Schumann, some modern works, and arrangements by Soprello.

Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma Tuesday February 14th at 7:00 for Love Songs performed by Soprello.

Masks are optional but recommended

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/