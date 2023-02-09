CPSD Staff Spotlight: Sarah Atchinson – The Suburban Times

A Clover Park School District story.

To celebrate National School Counseling Week, our Clover Park School District Staff Spotlight this week features Oakbrook Elementary School counselor Sarah Atchinson.

Oakbrook is a unique school because of its small student population and open floor plan. This format works well for Sarah, who previously worked in a school with more than 800 students. “I know all the kids here,” she said. “They see me all the time, so that connection is there, and everyone really cares about each other.”

Social Emotional Learning (SEL) is an integral factor in supporting the whole child at CPSD schools, and Sarah is an expert on the topic as it was the subject of her capstone project. “Seeing SEL in action and supporting the teachers here has been a huge passion of mine,” she said. “I can tell when teachers feel supported to make connections in the classroom and help kids as they deal with their emotions and solve problems.”

In addition to supporting teachers as they implement SEL practices in the classroom, Sarah also works with students one-on-one and in small groups. “A student won’t be in a place to learn until we address their needs, especially if they are dealing with trauma or overwhelming feelings,” she said. “We’re always discussing how we can serve the student in front of us in the best way we can.”

Every day brings something new for a school counselor like Sarah, and she is always excited to see what tomorrow has in store. “I thrive with a little bit of adventure,” she said. “I love not knowing what my day will look like and adjusting my strategies to support the student that needs me on that day.”