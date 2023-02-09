Cascade Christian Schools opens new junior high building – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Cascade Christian Schools.

Puyallup, WA – Cascade Christian Schools recently opened the doors to their new junior high building. Construction began in 2019 and includes multiple stages. The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorated the completion of stage 2, which opened 6 new classrooms to junior high students. Educational and athletic facility experts Jeff Brown Architecture and Absher Construction designed the classroom wing of the junior high building.

“We are extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity this building gives us to provide an excellent Christ-centered education to a growing number of families,” says Dr. Ken Friesen, superintendent of Cascade Christian Schools.

The junior high classroom wing measures 19,000 sq. ft. and includes classrooms, STEM labs, restrooms, and a lobby. Second-floor classrooms and upgraded athletic fields are planned for the future.

“This is a dream coming true!” says Don Johnson, founder of Cascade Christian Schools. “CCS has had a plan for a new junior high building on the current junior high/high school site since 1996.” With much persistence, generous givers, and an excellent construction team, this dream is now a reality and is now ready to serve students.

