When a Sidewalk Isn’t Enough: Vision Zero in Tacoma & Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Downtown On the Go announcement.

Tacoma, Wash. – Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic deaths have been on a steady rise. The City of Tacoma is committed to reaching a Vision Zero goal of zero traffic deaths or serious injuries by 2035, but what does that really mean? Join us for a panel breaking down the causes of traffic violence, how institutions are working to stop it, and the real human impacts.

This free Friday Forum panel event from Downtown On the Go will be held on February 24th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. in person at Metro Parks Tacoma HQ (4702 S 19th St. Tacoma, WA 98405) and virtually over Zoom. It will feature panelists Dr. Anthony Chen (Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department), Carrie Wilhelm (City of Tacoma), and Noah Struthers (2nd Cycle). Moderated by Tanisha Jumper (Tacoma Public Schools).

Register in advance for either in person or virtual at DowntownOnTheGo.org. Q&A will be available for both in person and virtual attendees at the end of the forum. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the forum. A recording of the panel will be available on DOTG’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Downtown On the Go’s annual Friday Forum series is a space to discuss transportation issues and opportunities in Tacoma, to recognize real challenges facing downtown commuters and residents, and to learn about new ideas in the transportation world. The 2023 forums invite Tacomans to imagine what the future of Tacoma could be, as we dive into the rising community concerns of housing, traffic violence, and climate resilience.

Thank you to our partners Metro Parks Tacoma and Pierce Transit for supporting the 2023 Friday Forum series by making a hybrid format possible. This series is sponsored by Parametrix.