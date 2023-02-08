Rotary Club of Lakewood February Student of the Month: Grace Rodgers – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Rotary Club of Lakewood named Steilacoom High School senior Grace Rodgers the February Student of the Month at its Feb. 3 meeting.

Grace Rodgers is an exceptional student who loves to challenge herself academically. To date, she has completed 14 rigorous Advanced Placement (AP) courses that may be used to receive college credit. After graduation, she plans to attend college and study psychology.

Ranked first in her graduating class of 205 students, Grace demonstrates her eagerness to learn and determination to achieve her goals by earning and maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Grace is also a well-rounded student-athlete and active member of her school’s Associated Student Body (ASB), National Honor Society and state-qualifying swim team.

She strives to make her school community a better place and is often described by her peers and teachers as compassionate, thoughtful and inclusive.

