Pierce Transit Invites Comment on Fare Amendment Proposal – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

Pierce Transit invites the public to provide feedback on proposed fare amendments. The chart below demonstrates existing Adult fares and proposed ORCA LIFT fares.

Existing Fare Types ORCA LIFT Adult ORCA Monthly Pass $72.00 $36.00 Adult PT-Specific Pass (30 day rolling) $62.00 Adult Cash $2.00 Adult ORCA e-purse $2.00 $1.00 Adult ORCA Regional All-day Pass $8.00 $4.00 Adult Mobile Ticket $2.00 Adult Paper One-ride Ticket $2.00 Adult Mobile All-day Pass $5.00 SHUTTLE Fares $1.75 SHUTTLE Monthly Pass $63.00 Senior/Disabled ORCA Pass $36.00



Pierce Transit is recommending the following fare amendments:

Adopt the ORCA LIFT program

Amend the Fare Code Policy to remove language that SHUTTLE paratransit fares must eventually be equal to the adult bus fare

Retain the policy of allowing Human Service Agency (HSA) 501(c)(3) organizations to purchase paper fare tickets/passes at a discounted rate

To make decisions that best reflect the needs of our community and riders, it is essential that Pierce Transit receive public comment and/or feedback regarding these fare amendment proposals. An extensive public engagement process will help the agency develop a Fare Equity Analysis to support a possible Board decision making this a permanent fare change.

Ways to provide input:

Email Lanai Tua, Senior Planner, at ltua@piercetransit.org

Call Lanai Tua, Senior Planner, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 253.983.3754. TTY Relay 711

Attend the Board of Commissioners meeting on February 13, 2023, at 4 p.m.to participate in the public hearing

Take a brief survey (available in English & Spanish) by clicking here

Adopting the ORCA LIFT program into Pierce Transit’s Fare Code Policy provides an opportunity for eligible riders to pay low-income fares. In addition, amending the Pierce Transit Fare Code Policy will remove language that requires SHUTTLE fares to eventually be equal with adult bus fares. Human Service Agencies designated as 501(c)(3) organizations will be able to continue purchasing Pierce Transit paper tickets and passes at a discounted price for use by clients.

ORCA LIFT allows riders to pay a reduced bus fare because their household income is less than or equal to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level guidelines. It is only applicable for Adult ORCA Fares. Youth 18 and under are currently free, and seniors and individuals with a disability have a reduced fare that aligns with the ORCA LIFT fare program.

Adopting ORCA LIFT makes riding transit more affordable for those individuals and families disproportionally affected by low incomes. Income-qualified riders can save up to 50 percent on transit fares. ORCA LIFT is also available across the Puget Sound for services provided by Sound Transit, King County Metro, Community Transit, Everett Transit and Kitsap Transit. This change would provide an opportunity for Pierce Transit to join regional partners across the Puget Sound in providing alternative fare solutions.

Fare Amendment changes may impact the public in different ways. For low-income families and workers, access to affordable transportation is critical, but for many, that access today is limited. ORCA LIFT provides a reduced transit fare option accessible to all eligible individuals.