“A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Susan Berven, Lakewood Elks.

“A Night at the Sands” A Tribute to Frank Sinatra starring Joey Jewell as Sinatra! Jim Kerl’s Swinging Sixties Orchestra will perform with Joey Jewell. Chris Anderson will sing the music of Michael Buble’. Special guest Sue Nixon.

TICKETS $25 per person includes one Complimentary Cocktail or Beer, and there will be a Special Event MENU.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11th

Doors open at 6:00 pm

Showtime 7:00 – 10:00 pm

VENUE:

Lakewood Elks Lodge #2388

6313 75th Street W

Lakewood, WA 98499

Call (253) 588-2388 for Tickets.

(Reserve soon, this event will sell out.)