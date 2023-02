West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

In January 2023, West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to 1,512 calls for service. Of those calls, 81% of them were for emergency medical aid and nearly half of them resulted in a transport to the hospital. This is an average of 48 calls per day throughout the fire district.

