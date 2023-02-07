Bates Technical College holds open house on Feb. 9 for health care programs – The Suburban Times

Bates Technical College announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College welcomes the community to the Health Science Career Pathway Open House on Thursday, Feb. 9, 3-6 p.m., at the college’s Downtown Campus Center for Allied Health Education at 1201 South Yakima Avenue in Tacoma.

The Open House features an information fair, with representatives from student services and financial aid. A variety of local health care organizations like MultiCare, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Sound Health, DSHS and more, will be on hand to share employment and funding pathways.

During the event, attendees can participate in interactive, hands-on activities with the health sciences career education programs, which include:

For more information about the event or the programs, call 253.680.7000 or visit BatesTech.edu/Healthcare.