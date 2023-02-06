Testing, restoration and final touches continue through February and into March – The Suburban Times

Sound Transit announcement.

Construction and testing is happening throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews continuing the roadway restoration and station finishes, adjusting utilities, testing systems and repairing damages to the concrete and rail along the alignment. The contractor is also working on final checklist items, which come up at the end of a project to correct any issues along the project area.

The construction and work schedule depend on weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

Access to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department will remain open during construction.

Please support your local businesses during construction. Let’s stay Loyal to the Local!

What

Continued construction and traffic restrictions along Stadium Way, N. 2nd Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way and the Dome District. More details specific to neighborhoods are provided below.

When

Feb. 3 update: Work will occur throughout both the day and nighttime hours.

Where

Entire project area:

Light rail train and track testing along the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project continues. In February and March, the contractor will continue to perform various system and vehicle testing.

Corner closures at signalized intersections along the corridor will occur to install signage and replace damaged signal heads through late February.

Daytime and nighttime track and light rail vehicle testing, electrical testing, traffic signal modifications, decorative sidewalk cutting, channeling revisions, completing final touches in stations, and finishing overhead wiring work for the future light rail system will happen in various locations along the alignment during the week (Commerce Street, Stadium Way, N. 1st Street, Division Avenue and MLK Jr. Way).

This construction will involve work at night and on weekends. The contractor has obtained a nighttime/weekend noise variance, which allows them to make more noise than is typically allowed. They will need to temporarily remove parking and shift traffic to maintain a safe working area. Work will occur at night during the week and start as early as 7 a.m. on the weekends. The noise variance will be in place until the end of March.

The overhead wires are now fully energized. Although we have wanted the public to treat the wires as if they are live since the installation, the wires are now officially live. Please be aware and coordinate with our project team and operations about any work that needs to happen near the trackway wires.

The T Line will end at the Commerce Street Station. The train will temporarily turn back at 7th and Commerce, until we start testing in 2023. Please make sure to stay within the parking lanes, to not impede T Line vehicle access.

Due to the winter weather, final road and parking lane striping in various areas will occur later in the year. Crews will schedule striping when the weather allows.

Dome District:

No civil work planned related to the project

Commerce/Stadium Way:

7th and Commerce to northbound I-705 outbound will be fully closed nightly, as early as Feb. 6 through Feb. 9, for track repairs and signal replacement. A detour will be available at 9th Street.

Northbound N. 1st St./N. E St./Stadium Way (Stadium Curve) from Tacoma Avenue to Division Ave. has reopened. A specialized contractor will come back at a future date to inspect the grinded rail.

Northbound Stadium Way from I-705 to S. 4th Street is now open.

See entire project area information for nighttime and weekend work.

Future street closures: 7th and Commerce to I-705 inbound (southbound) will be closed in February for final corrections.



Stadium District (N. E St., N. 1st St., Division Ave.):

Broadway closure between Division and S 4th Street is now open.

Eastbound/westbound Division Ave. from MLK Jr. Way to Yakima will have lane closures through Feb. 3 for final corrections. Two-way traffic will be maintained.

Future street closures: Eastbound N. 1st St., from Yakima Street to Tacoma Ave., will be fully closed as early as Feb. 6 through Feb.10 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Westbound N. 1st St., from Yakima St. to Tacoma Ave., will be fully closed as early as Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Westbound N. 1st St., from Broadway to Tacoma, will be fully closed as early as Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Eastbound N. 1st St., from Tacoma to Broadway, will be fully closed as early as Feb. 22 through Feb. 24 for final repairs. Parking will be removed in the area for these repairs. Northbound I Street at the east side of 2nd Street will fully close for roadway restoration, as early Feb. 28 through March 11, and on the west side of 2nd St. in mid-March. This work is dependent on final corrections on Division Ave., from MLK to Yakima Avenue. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st St. will have a corner closure for the removal of a diesel storage tank with as early as Feb. 23 through March 11. Parking will need to be removed. The Yakima intersection at 2nd St. will fully close for roadway restoration in late March 2023.



Hilltop/MLK Jr. Way: