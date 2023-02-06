Local Students Receive Academic Honors from Mercy College of Health Sciences – The Suburban Times

The following students have received academic honors for the Fall 2022 term at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa.

University Place

Christine Brubaker-Holland, President’s List

Giorgianna Girolami, President’s List

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent academic term.

To qualify for the President’s List, Mercy College students must attain a minimum grade point average (GPA) of 3.75 for a minimum of six semester credit hours or four quarter credit hours in their most recent term.

