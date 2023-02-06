Help identify a Pierce County decedent – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking information to help in the identification of this unidentified middle-aged man who was found deceased in a small, wooded area adjacent to an open lot on 115th Street in Tacoma on June 21, 2022.

The man was 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighed 185 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded zip-up sweat jacket, matching blue sweat pants, black cloth shoes and white socks. Among his personal possessions was a small flask bearing the Seahawks logo.

If you have any information pertaining to the possible identity of this individual, please contact the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office at 253-798-6494.