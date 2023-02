City of DuPont announcement.

Hop on over to the Home Course for an EGG-Cellent morning filled with laughs, pancakes, and photo opportunities with a floppy eared, furry friend! $20 per person, 2 & under are free.

Sign up today! Takes place Saturday, April 8, 2023. Doors open at 9 am.

https://www.dupontwa.gov/195/Events