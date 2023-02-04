Prepare in a Year: February – The Suburban Times

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue is dedicated to ensuring the community is prepared in the event of a disaster. During major disasters, such as an earthquake, firefighters may be delayed in their response to 9-1-1 calls and the community will need to rely on each other to assist until help arrives.

Each month, WPFR is sharing tips from the Washington Emergency Management Division’s Prepare in a Year series, available here in both English and Spanish. This process breaks down disaster preparedness into smaller tasks that can be accomplished month to month.

This month’s disaster preparedness tip is to create an action plan.

Creating an action plan will help your family to know what to do when a disaster occurs.

Your disaster plan should include types of disasters that are likely to happen in your area and what actions to take, as well as a communication, evacuation, and reunification plan. The next step is to put your plan into action and practice what you would do in the event of a disaster. You will want to practice and maintain your plan every 6 months so that everyone in your household remembers what to do if there is an emergency.

Prep tip: fill out the family emergency plan and post on your refrigerator for easy access.

