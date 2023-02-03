Time Running Out For Attending Lions Club Crab Feed And Dance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric Warn.

If you are planning to attend the Lakewood Lions Club ninth annual Crab Feed is at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Clover Park Technical College’s Sharon McGavick Center in Lakewood, you are running out of time to sign up. The cutoff date for being able to attend is a week previous – Saturday, February 18.



So, whether you’re pulling together a table (seats 8 to 10 people) or coming by yourself or with a partner, I need for you to pay by going to www.PayPal.com and logging in.

Click on SEND Then click on SEND MONEY In the send money box, type Lakewood1stLions@hotmail.com Fill in the amount. In the “What’s This Payment For Box,” write Crab Feed and then list the names of the people you are paying for and what are they eating. If you want to sit at a particular person’s table let me know that also.



If people do not have a PayPal account, they can create one on line. It’s free and easy. Simply follow their directions, then continue using the directions listed above.

Please make the crab feed a high priority. Tickets are $65 per person for crab or chicken. Wine, beer and water are available. Music provided by the well-known Lakewood band, “The House Band of Lakewood.” One year at the crab feed someone left with $800 in their pocket after winning the 50/50 raffle.All proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the club’s various Lakewood sight and hearing projects and related programs. People who attend rave about what a great time they had. Think about pulling together a table for you and your friends.