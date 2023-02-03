Letter: Lakewood Businesses Support Lakewood Y – The Suburban Times

Submitted by KM Hills.

These Lakewood businesses have pledged to support the Lakewood YMCA. It is important to recognize this support as it only makes our local community stronger.

Harborstone Credit Union

Lakewood Hardware & Paint

Eagle Leather

Crumbl Cookies

Zesty Steakhouse

The Lakewood Y is a community hub that offers so much to so many. Outside of the public school system it may offer more to Lakewood youth than any other organization. From swimming lessons and swim team to basketball, gymnastics and after school programs. It has activities for most all youth of all ages and the Y even has financial income based scholarships to make it more affordable and accessable.

In addition to the local businesses Expresso Bikes has teamed up, during the month of February, in the “Rally for the Y” which runs all month. Members can ride the Expresso Bikes and for each mile they ride can help earn the pledged donations above to support the Y.

Please remember to support these local businesses that are giving back to our community.