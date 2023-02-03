In the Book Nook with … D. Ellsworth Hoag – The Suburban Times

Author D. Ellsworth Hoag

Author D. Ellsworth Hoag from Phoenix, Arizona, is retired and has been writing off and on since his mid-fifties. His first published book was “Yuletime Yammerings” (2014). D. Ellsworth is a member of several writing groups. When he is not writing, he plays the recorder and explores musical genres.

Which genres do you cover?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Poetry: any subject that comes to mind. Children’s, nature, relationship, Snark.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is it about?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: The latest book is “Sky Lines. Odes to the Ether”. The book is basically odes to and observations about the sky. Lines of poetry about the sky hence “Sky Lines”.

At which book events can readers find you?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: I’m currently not involved in this.

In this book, D. Ellsworth Hoag captures Nature in poetry for children with tongue-in-cheek humor.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Rules are secondary to flow. Beauty and/or humor are my forte.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Ogden Nash because he has humor and irreverence that reverbs with my soul.

Do you have specific writing habits?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Only to never hesitate when the Muse is ready. And research for veracity.

What are you currently working on?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Two poetry books. “Safari Into a Writer’s Mind” is about the rigors of writing. “An Assemblage of Auld Rimes” is a collection of poems using archaic words (with footnotes).

In these books, D. Ellsworth Hoag’s poetry explores imaginary places and fairy lore.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Short stories by O’Henry

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

D. Ellsworth Hoag: Practice describing in words every day. Collect words like the gems they are. Always have a way to make notes and do it. Write even when uninspired. Be yourself, falseness in style is always detectable and usually clumsy.

You can find D. Ellsworth Hoag’s books at https://www.amazon.com/D-Ellsworth-Hoag/e/B077Z5TS4H and on his website https://www.dellsworthhoagpoet.com/.