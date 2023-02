Submitted by Katie Arnold.

A free home buyer education class (February 11 from 10 am-4 pm) sponsored by the Washington State Housing Finance Commission and can potentially qualify you for up to 5% in down payment assistance. Come learn about the home buying process start to finish.

Instructors:

Nickie Robbs, Theory Real Estate

Katie Arnold, Evergreen Home Loans

Register now by emailing karnold@evergreenhomeloans.com. The class will be held at Theory Lab, 5413 South Tacoma Way.