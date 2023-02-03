Hearing: Pierce Transit Fare Amendment Proposal – The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit announcement.

A Public Hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners Regular Meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Board meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and members of the public may attend the meeting in person or virtually through Zoom.

The purpose of this hearing is to receive public comment on a non-demonstration, system wide Fare Amendment Proposal to adopt the ORCA LIFT program and to amend Pierce Transit Code Section 3.72.010, removing the policy goal to achieve fare parity between adult fixed route service and SHUTTLE service. The ORCA LIFT program would allow for qualified riders to pay a reduced bus fare because their household income is less than or equal to 200% the Federal Poverty Level guidelines. This program is only applicable for Adult ORCA Fares. Youth 18 and under are currently free, and Seniors have a reduced fare that aligns with the ORCA LIFT fare program.

The proposed fare amendments, which also includes the ORCA LIFT program and related Title VI Equity Analysis, will be considered for adoption at the February 13, 2023, Board of Commissioners meeting, with the intent of the ORCA LIFT program being effective on April 1, 2023. Additional information regarding the ORCA LIFT program may be found on Pierce Transit’s website located here.

Details on how to attend this hearing in person or virtually can be found on the February 13, 2023, Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners meeting agenda page by visiting https://www.piercetransit.org/board-meetings/ after February 8, 2023. Those wishing to submit written comments may do so by emailing Djacobson@piercetransit.org, or by submitting written comments to Deanne Jacobson, Pierce Transit Clerk of the Board, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499. Written comments will be received up to 12:00 p.m. on February 13, 2023, and will be forwarded to the Pierce Transit Board.