14th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball Game, April 28 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kiwanis of Clover Park and Lakes High School Skills USA Club.

Once again Kiwanis of Clover Park has partnered with Lakes High Skills USA Club to invite the community to our 14th Annual Cops vs Teachers Charity Basketball game.

This year we are supporting 11-year-old Janine Hope Dungca. This is a donation only event, and the entire community is invited to attend and support this young lady and her family.

Concessions will be available and all proceeds from this event will support Janine Hope and her family. In addition we will be hosting a silent auction with over 60 raffle baskets donated by local schools, and community businesses.

If you are interested in donating a gift basket, please contact Baron Coleman at 253-583-5550 or email coosvsteachers@gmail.com