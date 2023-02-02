State Board set to hear 7 bachelor’s degree statements of need – The Suburban Times

Community and Technical Colleges Washington State Board announcement.

The Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges at its regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 2 will hear bachelor’s degree program statements of need from seven colleges. The programs are:

Also on the agenda is an update on the 2023 legislative session, including an overview of bills that would impact the community and technical college system.

Rep. Vandana Slatter, chair of the House Postsecondary Education and Workforce Committee, is scheduled to speak with the board at its Wednesday study session. Members will also hear from Mike Meotti, executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, on FAFSA and WASFA outreach and completion initiatives.

The regular meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. and adjourn at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday. The study session will begin at 1 p.m. and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The meetings are open to the public and will be held at the State Board office, 1300 Quince St. SE in Olympia. The meeting agenda and background materials are posted on the State Board’s website.