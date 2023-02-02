PSE continues its ‘Powerful Partnerships’ program working with organizations making a difference – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy announcement.

Puget Sound Energy’s “Powerful Partnerships” program is starting its 7th year committed to working with organizations that are taking steps to address their own sustainability goals while doing amazing work in their communities. This year PSE will distribute $125,000 across 10 nonprofit organizations within its 6,000 square mile service area.

Since the inception of the “Powerful Partnerships” program in 2016, PSE has partnered with 80 organizations across the 10 counties it serves, donating a total of $830,000 to date.

PSE will partner with these organizations to educate their clients, employees and donors on ways to save energy and money on their bills, decrease their carbon emissions as well as safety and emergency preparedness. In particular, PSE aims to work with organizations serving our vulnerable populations and highly impacted communities to ensure they have awareness of and access to our programs that can help them improve their lives.

“Puget Sound Energy cares about the environment and the communities we serve. Teaming up with organizations that share the same values makes a lot of sense,” said PSE Vice President of External Affairs, Ken Johnson. “Our commitment to bettering the environment is stronger than ever, and these partnerships are one way we can contribute to improving the environment and partnering with our communities by creating a better energy future for all.”

One of PSE’s partners this year, Vamos Outdoors Project, is committed to building community through connection to the land and access to the outdoors.

“PSE’s support for Vamos Outdoors Project through the Powerful Partner program is an investment in community,” said Andy Basabe, a member of Vamos Outdoors Project’s Leadership staff. “PSE’s funding will allow Vamos to continue to provide necessary and valued programs to Latine families in Whatcom and Skagit counties. Vamos is looking forward to building community connections supporting PSE’s sustainability initiatives.”

The Bainbridge Island Senior/ Community Center is another Powerful Partner this year, and its mission is to energize, enrich and empower seniors by providing opportunities to keep them healthy in body, mind and spirit and to assist them in living as productively and independently as possible.

“The Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center is excited to partner with Puget Sound Energy,” said Fundraising and Marketing Manager, Mimi Hicklin. “We look forward to working together to build a stronger, more sustainable community by providing our members with the resources to inform and empower their decision making as they age”

PSE is committed to working together to create a clean energy future for all while setting an aspirational goal to be a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. PSE will target reducing its own carbon emissions to net zero and go beyond by helping other sectors to enable carbon reduction across the state of Washington. Partnering with community organizations like these helps PSE engage more people in that mission.

The 2023 partners include the following: