New Tax Credit Provides Eligible Working Washingtonians Up to $1,200 Annually – The Suburban Times

City of Tacoma announcement.

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma joins the Working Families Tax Credit Coalition in announcing the launch of the Working Families Tax Credit, a historic program from the Washington State Department of Revenue designed to provide eligible individuals and families across Washington state cash payments of $50 – $1,200 per year. Eligibility details are available now through the Washington State Department of Revenue, and applications will be accepted starting today.

“I am grateful to our state lawmakers for funding the Working Families Tax Credit program in 2021 in response to growing inequities across Washington state,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “This tax credit is designed to put cash directly back into the pockets of lower-income working Washingtonians, and provide recipients cash they are free to use however they need to in order to meet their basic needs. We know from our own private sector funded guaranteed income pilot in Tacoma that working families who are financially struggling can and dobenefit from having some breathing room as they work to improve their lives.”

Unlike federal tax credits like the Earned Income Tax Credit, consideration for the Working Families Tax Credit will be extended to undocumented immigrants and others who file taxes without a social security number. Eligible individuals and families are encouraged to claim their tax credit when they do their taxes this year.

Free tax preparation and assistance is available through community organizations like the United Way of Pierce County. Requests for information about the Working Families Tax Credit in alternate formats, as well as requests for assistance with the Working Families Tax Credit application process, can be directed to the Washington State Department of Revenue at (360) 763-7300.