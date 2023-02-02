Hilarious Baskerville – A Sherlock Holmes Production Review – The Suburban Times

A Hilarious Send-Off of Sherlock Homes and the Hounds of the Baskervilles – Left to Right: Nick Hall, Russell Mathews, and Eleise Moore.

A Hilarious Send-Off of Sherlock Homes and the Hounds of the Baskervilles from Harlequin Productions in Olympia: Three week limited run – January 27 – February 11.

Although this production is about Sherlock Holmes, it’s more like Alice in Wonderland where Alice leads us from one wild experience to another . . . and “wild” is the key word. This show stars Russell Matthews as Sherlock Holmes and Nick Hall as Doctor Watson, with John Serembe, Eleise Moore and Xander Layden playing the remaining 37 roles.

Here is the description from Harlequin about this production:

Get your deerstalker cap on — the play’s afoot! The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one, and Sherlock Holmes is on the case. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brave the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises, and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun and see how far from elementary the truth can be.

Right behind centerstage was a higher stage where often images and videos played. Left to Right: Nick Hall, Russell Mathews, Eleise Moore, and Xander Layden.

Three of us joined the audience, but not together. It was a two and one deal. The Sunday afternoon production was virtually sold out. I sat by myself between two women regular attendees. They loved the Harlequin and we talked about past performances. We enjoyed many of the same plays from the Scrooge Christmas productions to Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Soon the lights dimmed and stepping onto the stage we were greeted by a member of the board, who drank in the row upon row of happy faces sitting in the theatre.

The play began with a beautiful set. We all took in the view and soon were laughing and enjoying ourselves. Right behind centerstage was a higher stage where often images and videos played. The supporting wall in front of the higher stage had drawers that pulled out and when turned revealed an easy chair, a bed, and more.

Like Alice we were soon confronted with strange phenomenom like dead bodies (obviously stuffed and dressed) simply thrown onto the stage and dragged off. Handy wipes should have been given out to wipe away our tears of laughter.

We even got to see the traditional British horse drawn carriages. Left to Right: John Serembe and Eleise Moore.

Russell Mathews was Sherlock Holmes. This is his first show with Harlequin Productions. He has played in theaters from the East Coast to the South Sound. Russell currently lives in Lake Tapps with an adorable newborn and a beloved spouse.

Nick Hall was the staunch supporter of Sherlock Holmes as Doctor Watson. He also played Sancho Panza the staunch supporter of Don Quixote in Man of La Mancha at Harlequin.

Xander Layden played a rich Texan from America who wants to buy the Baskerville estate. Of course he played other parts as well . . . his hat routine near the end of the show was very nicely done. Xander has been in ten shows at Harlequin. We missed the production of Racing in the Rain, where he played the golden retriever Enzo. I would have loved seeing him perform as Enzo. He did a great job in Baskerville.

Eleise Moore is an Olympia native. She attended the Pacific Conservatory for the Performing Arts in Santa Maria, California, and has continued to perform on and off on the central coast of California and Thurston County ever since. In Baskerville she played every female character . . . and perhaps some male characters . . . who knows.

The characters followed all of the action. Left to Right: Xander Layden, John Serembe and Nick Hall.

John Serembe has appeared around the country, including ten years at Nevada Shakespeare. He has appeared on TV in Cheers, Scrubs, The Young and the Restless, and others. John studied with Sanford Meisner, Charles Marowitz and Larry Moss. We saw him at Harlequin in The Highest Tide. In Baskerville, John was simply amazing. I have no idea how many parts he played. I was laughing too much to count.

While the audience followed the steps of the characters, the characters followed all of the action.

Interviews:

Corey McDaniel Baskerville Director Interview:

John Serembe Baskerville Cast Interview:

Eleise Moore Baskerville Cast Interview:

The Creative Team of Baskerville:

DIRECTOR – COREY MCDANIEL

FIGHT AND INTIMACY DIRECTOR – ALYSSA KAY

SCENIC DESIGN – BRUCE HAASL

COSTUME, HAIR AND MAKEUP DESIGN – KATHLEEN ANDERSON

LIGHTING DESIGN – OLIVIA BURLINGAME

SOUND DESIGN – KEITH JEWELL

PROPERTIES DESIGN – JORDANNA AVERETT

DIALECT COACH – MARIANNA DE FAZIO

STAGE MANAGER – JACKIE GRAY

Get your tickets ASAP – If you like to laugh, Baskerville is a wonderful production – get seats together if you can, but it doesn’t really matter . . . the theatre feels like family anyway – – harlequinproductions.org/show/baskerville/