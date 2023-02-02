Clover Park Rotary Invitational (CPRI), March 17 – The Suburban Times

Clover Park Rotary is bringing back one of its most exciting FUNdraisers! CPRI (Clover Park Rotary Invitational) is a raffle style game board with 100 spots. Some are winners – and some are losers. There are fun prizes from gift cards to wine to cold hard cash – with the top prize being $1000!

Not a winner? That’s OK! For $10 you can join the “losers” wheel and try for a second chance at a $250 prize. It’s tons of fun and a great way to help the club raise money for the various charities the club supports.

How Clover Park Rotary supports the community:

Partner with West Pierce Firefighters during the holiday season to help some of Lakewood’s neediest families have a merry Christmas.

Holiday food baskets at Thanksgiving for families in need.

Current signature project is the restoration of South Sound Wildlife Area on Phillips Road.

Here’s where you can help! The more money we raise the broader the club’s reach, and the goal is to help as many charities as possible this year.

CPRI 2023 will be held March 17, 2023 (5:30-9:45 pm) at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College and will be catered by Carr’s Restaurant. Click here to register.