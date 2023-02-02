A Concerto Spotlight Concert – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Youth Symphony Association announcement.

Tacoma, WA: On February 16, 2023, students from three of the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s orchestras will present a Concerto Spotlight Concert. This free concert will be presented at Tacoma’s Museum of Glass and is a part of the Third Thursday Art Walk. The students performing in the Concerto Spotlight Concert took part in TYSA’s annual concerto auditions in October. They will be performing their concertos with guest collaborating musician Amy Boers. This is the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association’s third year offering the Concerto Spotlight Concert and we are excited to be able to present this free concert to the community.

Violinist Sebastian Kyle is a seventh grader at Narrows View Intermediate School in the University Place School District. He is a member of the Tacoma String Philharmonic and will be performing music by Telemann.

Susanna Yan is a student at Washington Middle School in Olympia. She is also a violinist in the Tacoma String Philharmonic and will be performing music by Vivaldi.

Jeremy Song is an eighth grader at Curtis Junior High School. He is a violinist in the Tacoma Junior Youth Symphony. This is Jeremy’s second year playing in the Concerto Spotlight Concert and he will be performing music by De Beriot this year.

Violist Anna Choi is a tenth grade home school student who is also taking some classes at Decatur High School in the Federal Way School District. She is a member of the Tacoma Junior Youth Symphony and will be performing music by Bruch.

Joanna Yan is a tenth grader at Olympia High School. A member of the Tacoma Junior Youth Symphony, she will be performing music by Mendelssohn.

Andrew Wade is a twelfth grade home school student from Tacoma. He is a clarinetist in the Tacoma Youth Symphony and will be performing music by Weber.

Sarah Choi is a twelfth grade home school student, also taking classes at Decatur High School. She is a member of the Tacoma Youth Symphony and will be performing music by Sarasate.

Cellist Samuel Richards is a tenth grade home school student from Auburn. A member of the Tacoma Youth Symphony, this is also his second year performing in the Concerto Spotlight Concert. He will be performing music by Sain-Saëns.

Amy Boers is well-known throughout the area as a pianist, coach, teacher, and music director. She serves as collaborative artist for numerous schools and the Symphony Tacoma Chorus, and performs as the pianist for Symphony Tacoma.

This concert is sponsored by Tacoma Creates. Season support has been provided by the City of Tacoma Arts Commission and the Washington State Arts Commission.