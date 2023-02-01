Curran Orchard Pruning Parties! – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Curran Apple Orchard 2023 Winter Events!

Learn a new skill and help take care of a unique apple orchard park in University Place at FREE pruning parties sponsored by CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts)! Volunteers are needed to help prune and haul branches to dumpsters…no experience needed!

Pruning Parties are scheduled for the following Saturdays from 10 am – 1pm

February 4 and 18

March 4 and 18

Other dates are possible – contact Curranappleorchard@gmail.com for more info.

Trained volunteers and Master Gardeners will be on hand to provide guidance. Wear old clothes and bring loppers, hand pruners and saws if available. Some tools available to borrow at the barn.

Help is also needed hauling branches to the dumpsters. Great for community service hours! (Students – please bring parent permission forms which are available at Curranappleorchard.com).

CORE meets the first Tuesday of each month at 6pm on the second floor of the University Place City Hall, 3609 Market Place W. Free parking is available underneath the library.

For more information and to confirm meeting locations, visit www.curranappleorchard.com or email apples@curranappleorchard.com. Everyone is welcome to attend!